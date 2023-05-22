Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$8.70 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 target price on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

