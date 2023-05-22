Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.82 and a 1 year high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.0809118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

