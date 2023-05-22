Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$10.70 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.61.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
