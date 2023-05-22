First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.26.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FM opened at C$31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

