Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 0.1 %
AX.UN opened at C$6.95 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.