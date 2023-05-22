Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price at $35.69

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPG. Bank of America reduced their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TPG in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

