Head to Head Analysis: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A GeneDx -238.09% -115.70% -73.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

GeneDx has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.64%. Given GeneDx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

This table compares Accelera Innovations and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeneDx $234.69 million 0.67 -$548.98 million N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

Risk & Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeneDx beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc. operates as a development stage company with interests in providing healthcare services. It provides care services, including pediatrics, geriatrics, critical care, billing, practice management, administrative services to doctors and other clinicians and in-house psychiatric evaluations. The company was founded on April 29, 2008 by Geoff Thompson and is headquartered in Frankfort, IL.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

