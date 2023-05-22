Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

ARIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.