Contrasting Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akanda and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akanda and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 1.28 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 7.04 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Akanda has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Nutra Pharma 2,860.14% -41.28% 941.28%

Risk and Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats Nutra Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

