Head to Head Contrast: Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) vs. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF)

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,939.7%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Erste Group Bank and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A ($4.13) -8.25 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00

Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Erste Group Bank and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Erste Group Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products. The company was founded on August 10, 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

