Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $84.12.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

