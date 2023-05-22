AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIBRF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.39) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.