Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.8 %

LBTYA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.