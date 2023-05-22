AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 821,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

