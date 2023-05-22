AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.42 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

