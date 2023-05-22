Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

