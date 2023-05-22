Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $25.80

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,104 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

