Analysts Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target at $30.25

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Quarry LP increased its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

