Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.84 Minco Capital Competitors $7.72 billion $2.07 billion -3.17

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -34.37% -34.08% Minco Capital Competitors -450.23% -7.23% -3.79%

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 929 2167 2785 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.42%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

