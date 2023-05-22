Head to Head Survey: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.54 billion 0.47 -$435.45 million ($1.84) -1.94 GAN $141.53 million 0.43 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.30

This table compares Sabre and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -21.59% N/A -8.01% GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sabre and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 3 1 0 2.00 GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. GAN has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Sabre beats GAN on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

