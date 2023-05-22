Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Critical Review

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hero Technologies and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.34 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -201.06% Upexi -4.17% 2.86% 1.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hero Technologies and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hero Technologies and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

Upexi beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.