Head-To-Head Review: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% 95.18% 45.67% Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 220.39%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $40.91 million 14.02 -$46.41 million $2.28 5.78 Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.80 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -2.27

Voyager Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.