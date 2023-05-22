Comparing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRC and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.56%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BRC has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -7.77% -2.57% -1.24% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and Drinks Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $318.97 million 3.57 -$82.91 million ($0.47) -11.43 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drinks Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Summary

BRC beats Drinks Americas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings Ltd. develops, produces markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by J. Patrick Kenny in September 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

