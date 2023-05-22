Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $59.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
TFIN stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
