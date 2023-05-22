Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $59.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

TFIN stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $132,570.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $613,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,326 shares of company stock valued at $694,418 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

