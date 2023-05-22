Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,191.67 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($519.54). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,888.50 ($23.66) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,394 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.31, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,944.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,076.93.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.