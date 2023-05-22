Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.59.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Futu by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $742,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

