Analysts Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $4.68

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

