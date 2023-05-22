Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $221.60

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.