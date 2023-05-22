Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $191.88 Average PT from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $159.17 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.95.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

