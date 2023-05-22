Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,470

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($30.94).

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.94) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.94) to GBX 2,370 ($29.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,352.50 ($29.47) on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.08). The company has a market cap of £119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,404.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,540.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 7,793.10%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

