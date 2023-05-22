Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $78.09 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

