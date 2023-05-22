VNET Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

PTCT stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

