PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.