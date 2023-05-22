Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.4 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

