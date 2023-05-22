V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

V.F. Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

