ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

