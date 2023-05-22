Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

