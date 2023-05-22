Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

