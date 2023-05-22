Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
