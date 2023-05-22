Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

