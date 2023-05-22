Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AMOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMOT opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.