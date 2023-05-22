StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

