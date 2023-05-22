Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial
Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.