Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

