Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 8,061 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PYPL stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
