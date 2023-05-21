Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.