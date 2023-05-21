Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
