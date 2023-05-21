Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 255,192 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 330.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,192 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

