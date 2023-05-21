Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,665 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

