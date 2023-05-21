New Hampshire Trust Invests $43,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,217,000 after buying an additional 81,512 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

