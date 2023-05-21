Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

