abrdn plc Acquires 20,272 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

